Margot Robbie Debuts Daring New Bangs at the 2021 Oscars and Fans Can't Get Enough

Hair for it!
Awards season got a little more fabulous since the 2021 Oscars officially kicked off on Sunday, April 25. Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars made a grand entrance with their dramatic designs and delightfully bold glam.
Although tonight's ceremony is different from before due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—it was held at both Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles—celebrities still made sure to put on a show with their beauty and style.
Need proof? Margot Robbie dropped jaws with her fun and flirty floral Chanel dress, which featured intricate embroidery and peek-a-boo material. But along with her show-stopping fashion, the Promising Young Woman producer turned heads (literally!) after debuting a major hair transformation: Blunt bangs.
The Birds of Prey star showed off her new hairstyle and made sure her bangs were front and center, as she styled her tresses in an effortless low ponytail.
Fans were most certainly loving Margot's bangs, so much so that many took to Twitter to share their reactions.
"Dare we say it but do we....want bangs now?! Margot Robbie makes a convincing case at the #Oscars," one user contemplated, with another writing, "Margot Robbie with bangs is everything I never knew I needed."
Another added, "Margot Robbie is killing it with those bangs."
Someone else summed it up perfectly, posting, "margot robbie is a real work of art."
The mastermind behind her new look? Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, who shared behind-the-scenes footage of the products he used to create Margot's Oscars glam. With the help of GHD tools, the 30-year-old actress was red carpet ready!
Pati Dubroff did the star's makeup, which entailed a face full of Chanel Beauty items. "Pure Beauty," the celebrity makeup artist captioned her Instagram, adding, "Where it started..And where it ended up..All about a bronzey sunshine glow for #margotrobbie."
Tonight marks the second major event Margot has attended. Earlier this year, she made a rare appearance at the 2021 Golden Globes. It was the first time fans saw the actress since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Considering the movie she produced is being recognized and praised during awards season, it makes sense she'd celebrate this career milestone. Last December, she opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about creating more projects with a focus on female storylines.
"We never started a company to be a starring vehicle for me or to be a platform for me to chase my dreams," the Suicide Squad actress explained of her production company. "It was really that we wanted to expand what female stories and female storytellers could do in this industry, and I don't need to be onscreen for that to happen. But it's a wonderful position to be in since my platform can also open some of those doors."
She continued, "And especially at the beginning, there were a lot of first- and second-time filmmakers that we wanted to work with, and you can't get something greenlit without a bankable name attached and I'm so lucky to fall into that bracket. But I'm not right for every role. I felt that way about Promising Young Woman."
"I was like, 'I think I'm who people would expect to be cast in this,'" she detailed. "But the most delightful thing about Promising Young Woman is that it takes you by surprise, and I just felt like I wouldn't be that surprising—me doing these kinds of things with people's perception of who I am and the characters that I've played."
The star praised the movie's lead, Carey Mulligan, saying she's, "an actress that has this air of prestige around her. She's in period dramas. Throw her in Promising Young Woman, and people's minds get blown."
At this time, the film is still in the running to win the Oscar for Best Picture and Best Actress in a Leading Role, among others.