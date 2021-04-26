Inside Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen's Date Night at the 2021 Oscars

Watch : Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher's 20-Year Love Story

Talk about a very nice date night.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher hit the 2021 Oscars together on Sunday night, with the Wedding Crashers star inviting fans into their evening by sharing snaps on Instagram before hitting a screening in Sydney, Australia.

Fisher, rocking a low-cut black gown and diamond chocker necklace, posted a glam photo of her look before attending the event. "Off to the Oscars," the star captioned a solo photo, before hilariously adding, "I'm so proud of my double nominated husband."

Baron Cohen has two nominations heading into the 93nd Academy Awards, Best Supporting Actor for his turn as activist Abbie Hoffman in The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Best Adapted Screenplay, shared with his fellow writers, for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

The in-person ceremony marks a drastic change for the parents-of-two after the mostly virtual 2021 Golden Globes.