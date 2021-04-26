All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's Timeless 2021 Oscars Dress

Watch : Leslie Odom Jr. & Nicolette Robinson Enjoy Oscars Date Night

Giuliana Rancic is honoring Old Hollywood glam at the 2021 Oscars.

The E! personality is stunning in a classically glamorous, one shoulder gown while hosting E!'s red carpet coverage on Sunday, April 25. G takes days to prepare to be on-camera ready for Hollywood's big night, and her A-list Oscars process from hair care to fashion choices certainly have paid off—especially with her eye-popping dress.

Rancic's stylist Ashley Guereque shares all the details exclusively with E! News about G's couture call-back to past awards ceremonies.

"This particular gown from Rami Al Ali's 2021 collection was actually my first choice about a month ago and I immediately had it shipped over from Dubai," Guereque shared. "After a few top choices in our fitting, there was something about this one that we felt was timeless. During the fitting, our tailor commented that this dress will bring glamour and hope back to the red carpet. The perfect ending gown to a very different award season."