Andra Day, Carey Mulligan and More Stars Who Dazzled in Oscar Gold on the 2021 Red Carpet

Watch : Andra Day's Billie Holiday: Journey to the Oscars

While not everyone can take home an Oscar statue, they can all dress like one.

And on the 2021 Academy Award red carpet, that was certainly the case. Oscar gold emerged as one of the standout trends of the star-studded night on Sunday, April 25 as celebrities hit the red carpet, some for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

From a safe social distance, the nominees stepped out dressed to impress in dazzling designer ensembles—and it was especially hard to miss the many golden looks.

Whether it was Andra Day in Vera Wang or Carey Mulligan in Valentino, the stars who dared to channel a coveted Oscar statue for their 2021 red carpet look simply did not disappoint.

Even Questlove, who sported a black outfit, served up a surprising pop of gold thanks to his standout Crocs. When at the Oscars...

Now, as fans wait and see who goes home with an actual Oscar, these stars are all already winners in the style department.