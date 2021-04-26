2021 Oscars

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)
Andra Day, Carey Mulligan and More Stars Who Dazzled in Oscar Gold on the 2021 Red Carpet

From glittering gowns to Crocs—see every golden look on the 2021 Oscars red carpet. Spoiler alert: Andra Day, Carey Mulligan and more are guaranteed to take your breath away.

By Samantha Schnurr 26 Apr, 2021 12:02 AMTags
While not everyone can take home an Oscar statue, they can all dress like one. 

And on the 2021 Academy Award red carpet, that was certainly the case. Oscar gold emerged as one of the standout trends of the star-studded night on Sunday, April 25 as celebrities hit the red carpet, some for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck. 

From a safe social distance, the nominees stepped out dressed to impress in dazzling designer ensembles—and it was especially hard to miss the many golden looks. 

Whether it was Andra Day in Vera Wang or Carey Mulligan in Valentino, the stars who dared to channel a coveted Oscar statue for their 2021 red carpet look simply did not disappoint.

Even Questlove, who sported a black outfit, served up a surprising pop of gold thanks to his standout Crocs. When at the Oscars...

Now, as fans wait and see who goes home with an actual Oscar, these stars are all already winners in the style department. 

photos
Oscars 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

To see all of the Oscars' golden looks—figuratively and literally—just keep scrolling!

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Andra Day

The United States vs. Billie Holiday nominee stood out in a shimmering golden gown by Vera Wang.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Carey Mulligan

The Promising Young Woman star dazzled in a sequin bandeau top and matching voluminous skirt by Valentino. 

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Leslie Odom Jr.

The One Night in Miami... nominee was gilded from head to toe in a golden double-breasted tuxedo by Brioni. 

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Questlove

The Roots drummer gave his Oscars look an unexpected pop with a pair of gold Crocs. 

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Bianca Oana

The Best Documentary Feature nominee rocked a golden striped look on the 2021 Oscars red carpet. 

