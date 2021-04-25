Viola Davis' Red Carpet Tribute to Chadwick Boseman Deserves an Oscar of Its Own

Watch : Viola Davis On Chadwick Boseman: "He Was Authenticity on Steroids"

Chadwick Boseman was a true artist.

On Sunday, April 25, Viola Davis paid tribute to her late Ma Rainey's Black Bottom co-star, who passed away in August at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer, while catching up with E!'s Giuliana Rancic at the 2021 Oscars. According to Viola, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of famed blues singer Ma Rainey, Chadwick was the real deal.

In fact, the four-time Oscar nominee and one-time winner said it "feels right" that Chadwick has nabbed so many accolades for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. "It's like I said before, he was authenticity on steroids," she shared. "You know, sometimes, people honor people who actually were not really nice or really the persona did not match the real person. This—it matches the person."

As she continued, Viola noted that the Black Panther actor "did not mistake his presence for the event."