2021 Oscars

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)
2021 OscarsSelena GomezRonnie Ortiz-MagroKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Oscars 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The Oscars 2021 red carpet is officially open and the biggest names are stepping out in memorable fashion looks. Take a look at all the stars dressing to impress.

By Mike Vulpo, Cathy Campo 25 Apr, 2021 10:15 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsLife/StyleOscarsCelebritiesEntertainment

It's the most star-studded night of the year! And this time, it's happening in person.

The 2021 Oscars, which will be held in two separate Los Angeles locations, is being produced by director Steven Soderbergh, producer Stacey Sher and actor Jesse Collins. And for the third consecutive year, the awards will be without a host, perhaps due in part to the controversy surrounding the initial host selection of Kevin Hart for the 2019 ceremony.

Don't expect any Zoom malfunctions because producers explicitly stated, "There will not be an option to Zoom in for the show." What viewers can expect is heated competition between some of the most popular films of the year including Mank, which leads the pack with 10 nominationsMinari, Promising Young Woman and Golden Globe winner, Nomadland. Musical performances will include Leslie Odom Jr., H.E.R. and more.

In addition to seeing some swoon-worthy fashion other than Jason Sudeikis' tie-dye hoodie, we have another event to celebrate: A record 76 nominations were given to females. Promising young women indeed! For the first time, more than one female director is nominated in the best director category—Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman). Previously, only five other women have been nominated for the honor in the award show's 93-year history. Zhao is also the first woman to receive four nominations in a single year, and the first female of Asian descent to be nominated in the best director category.

photos
Former Couples Who Rocked the Oscars Red Carpet

After last year's virtual ceremony, we couldn't be more excited to see some stunning looks from more than just above the shoulders. (Has anyone else forgotten how to walk in heels?) Keep scrolling to see tonight's fashion winners and risk-takers.

ABC
Regina King

In Louis Vuitton with Forevermark jewelry

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Amanda Seyfried

In Armani with Forevermark jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Carey Mulligan

In Valentino with Sophia Webster shoes

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Viola Davis

In Alexander McQueen with Forevermark jewelry    

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Margot Robbie

     

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Zendaya

In Valentino with BVLGARI jewelry 

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
Laura Dern

In Oscar de la Renta

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Reese Witherspoon

In Christian Dior

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Tyler Perry

In Giorgio Armani with Stubbs & Wootton shoes and Dita glasses

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Halle Berry

In Dolce & Gabbana

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
H.E.R.

In Dundas with Chopard jewelry and Bonnie Clyde glasses

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
Eryn Krueger Mekash

    

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Rita Moreno

    

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Angela Bassett

In Alberta Ferretti with Chopard jewelry    

Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Erica Rivinoja

     

Alberto Pezzali/Pool/Shutterstock
Lakeith Stanfield

In Saint Laurent

Alberto Pezzali-Pool/Getty Images
Cathy Featherstone,

     

Alberto Pezzali-Pool/Getty Images
Gary Oldman

   

Alberto Pezzali/Pool/Shutterstock
Christopher Lawrence

     

Matt Petit / A.M.P.A.S.
Chloe Zhao

    

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Emile Mosseri

    

Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Garrett Bradley

    

ABC
Rikard Goransson,

    

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Questlove

In Crocs shoes

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Vanessa Kirby

In Gucci

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Andra Day

In Vera Wang with Tiffany jewelry and Casadei shoes

Brandon Hickman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Nina Parker

In J'Aton Couture

Brandon Hickman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Giuliana Rancic

In Rami Al Ali

Brandon Hickman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Erin Lim Rhodes

In Georges Chakra Couture 

Brandon Hickman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Brad Goreski

In Saint Laurent  

photos
View More Photos From Oscars 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

Trending Stories

1

Yuh-Jung Youn Just Became the First Korean Woman to Win at the Oscars

2

Oscars 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

The Challenge Star Ashley Cain's Baby Daughter Dies From Cancer

4

Brad Pitt Finally Shows at the 2021 Oscars and He Was Worth the Wait

5

Margot Robbie Debuts Daring New Bangs at the 2021 Oscars