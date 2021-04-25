Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Exchange Biting Comments Amid Sizzling Romance

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Receives Big Romantic Gift From Travis Barker

TMI alert?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker offered another naughty glimpse into their very passionate relationship on Saturday, April 24. After the Blink-182 drummer shared a series of Instagram photos of himself cuddling his French bulldog, writing, "Dogs never bite me. Just humans," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star commented with a vampire emoji.

Travis then responded with an emoji of a drop of blood.

The musician has already bled for his girlfriend—he debuted a "Kourtney" tattoo earlier this month.

Travis and Kourtney began dating last December following years of sporadic rumors and made their relationship Instagram official in February and have since shared several posts about what appears to be a hot hot hot romance.

"To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely," read a handwritten note Kourtney penned that month to Travis, which quoted his own words.

Earlier this month, Travis tagged Kourtney in an Instagram photo of himself playing the drums, which bore the caption, "All day I dream about sex w/ you."