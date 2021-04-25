See Celebrity Hairstylist Jen Atkin's Baby Boy Meet His Parents (and John Legend) for the First Time

Oh, baby!
Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin and her husband Mike Rosenthal are opening up about their road to parenthood. Just last month, the couple announced they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named River Julién Rosenthal, via surrogate.
Now, the proud parents are giving their Instagram followers a glimpse inside their surrogacy journey. Because as the beauty mogul described, these stories are rarely highlighted and she wants to change that.
"Our society doesn't normalize surrogacy, adoption, or fostering," she captioned her IGTV on Sunday, April 25. "Being adopted myself I have always known the importance of celebrating without judgement every family's unique journey (you grow tired as a kid of saying 'yes I know I look different but that is my mom')."
In the nine-minute video, Jen gushes, "We are so excited to finally be able to share with you guys our little bundle of joy and how he arrived to our family."
Before their baby boy's arrival, the pair captured behind-the-scenes moments of their preparations, which included re-organizing their kitchen to make room for their little one's necessities, learning how to swaddle and showing River's adorable nursery.
Once the couple got the call that their surrogate was in labor, Jen and Mike were in full-on parent mode. But first, they stopped to get fuel—both for themselves and their vehicle.
When the time finally came to meet their baby boy for the first time, the duo was overcome with emotion. "Omg," Jen said tearfully, as she held River. "This feels like a million dollars!"
The couple then showed their loved ones and closest friends video of their son, including John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.
"You're brilliant like stars," the Grammy winner sang, while FaceTiming with the little one.
Jen and Mike also captured footage of their newborn going home for the first time, which adorably surprised their two dogs.
"To say the least," the 41-year-old hairstylist expressed, "We were definitely overjoyed and filled with so much love. Being able to share River with all of our friends and family that have been along the journey with us just felt so good and we were so happy to bring him home."
As she summed it up, "And just like that, we are parents. We love this little guy so much!"
