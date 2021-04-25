Katie Thurston Gets Candid in First The Bachelorette Season 17 Promo

2021 Oscars

Watch the first promo for The Bachelorette season 17, starring Katie Thurston! The ABC show returns in June.

Ready, boys? Here we go again!

The first promo for the upcoming 17th season of The Bachelorette, starring Katie Thurston, was released on Sunday, April 25.

"I don't regret being myself," the 30-year-old brunette bank marketing manager, who is from Massachusetts, says in the video. "I know what I deserve."

Katie recently competed on the 25th season of The Bachelor, which featured Matt James. Clips of herself from the show were shown in the new promo.

"I am who I am," she says in the video. "I want to meet someone who knows who they are. My person is still out there."

The promo also shows Katie after a full Bachelorette makeover, looking glamorous in a strapless, embellished lavender gown with a full skirt as she walks along a path of red rose petals.

Katie's casting on The Bachelorette was announced in March. ABC later gave fans "an early look" at the 34 men "who may be" on the upcoming season.

Previous Bachelorette leads Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will co-host Katie's season amid longtime franchise host Chris Harrison's recent temporary departure. He announced in February he is "stepping aside for a period of time" after "excusing historical racism" while commenting on former Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's controversial past behavior that many deemed racially offensive.

"I think that people are looking for change in the franchise," Tayshia said on Garcelle Beauvais's Going to Bed With Garcelle podcast last week. "And I really think that this is something that they're going to be really excited about."

The Bachelorette season 17 premiere airs on ABC on Monday, June 7.

