Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Get Cheeky as She Celebrates Her First Birthday as a Mom

Birthday PDA alert!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik got cheeky as they celebrated her 26th birthday on Friday, April 23, which marked her first birthday as a mom. The 28-year-old British singer and the model, who shares baby daughter Khai, were spotted that night waiting for their dinner from the Gorilla Cheese NYC grilled cheese food truck in New York City. Zayn had his arm around his girlfriend and at one point naughtily rested his hand on her butt.

"They stood together for about five minutes waiting for their food and they never stopped holding each other close. He held her hand and whispered in her ear. He never left her side. When their grilled cheese sandwiches were ready, they chatted with friends for a few minutes before heading back inside together," an eyewitness told E! News. "She was smiling under her face mask and seemed to be enjoying her birthday party with a small group of friends."