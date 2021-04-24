2021 OscarsSelena GomezRonnie Ortiz-MagroKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Get Cheeky as She Celebrates Her First Birthday as a Mom

Gigi Hadid turned 26 on Friday, April 23, and celebrated with boyfriend Zayn Malik, her sister Bella Hadid and friends. Check out details about her first birthday as a mom.

By Corinne Heller 24 Apr, 2021 9:20 PMTags
CouplesZayn MalikGigi Hadid
Watch: Gigi Hadid Actually Revealed Baby Khai's Name Months Ago

Birthday PDA alert!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik got cheeky as they celebrated her 26th birthday on Friday, April 23, which marked her first birthday as a mom. The 28-year-old British singer and the model, who shares baby daughter Khai, were spotted that night waiting for their dinner from the Gorilla Cheese NYC grilled cheese food truck in New York City. Zayn had his arm around his girlfriend and at one point naughtily rested his hand on her butt.

"They stood together for about five minutes waiting for their food and they never stopped holding each other close. He held her hand and whispered in her ear. He never left her side. When their grilled cheese sandwiches were ready, they chatted with friends for a few minutes before heading back inside together," an eyewitness told E! News. "She was smiling under her face mask and seemed to be enjoying her birthday party with a small group of friends."

photos
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: Romance Rewind

The couple was joined by her sister and fellow model Bella Hadid and friends such as Gigi's stylist Mimi Cuttrell.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Trending Stories

1

Anna and Josh Duggar Are Expecting Baby No. 7

2

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds in Honor of Gigi Hadid's Birthday

3

True Thompson & Dream Kardashian Are the Cutest Cousin BFFs in New Pic

She shared on her Instagram Story a photo of the birthday girl's cake, which was designed to look like a giant block of cheese.

Instagram / Mimi Cuttrell

Earlier, Gigi posted on her own Instagram Story a photo of a gorgeous floral arrangement that Zayn had given her for her birthday.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Gigi and Zayn have been together, on and off, for more than five years. They welcomed baby Khai last September and have occasionally shared photos of their little girl, without showing her face.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

In March, Zayn talked about life as a new dad, in an interview on the iHeartRadio show Valentine in the Morning.

"Honestly, it's amazing," he said. "A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, 'It's a big adjustment, and it's going to be a massive change and stuff.' But honestly, she's an amazing baby."

He continued, "It's been really easy for me and G to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It's just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It's wicked. I'm enjoying it, for sure." 

Trending Stories

1

Anna and Josh Duggar Are Expecting Baby No. 7

2

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds in Honor of Gigi Hadid's Birthday

3

True Thompson & Dream Kardashian Are the Cutest Cousin BFFs in New Pic

4
Update!

Why the Laci Peterson Murder Case Has Never Been Able to Rest

5

Spencer Pratt Defends Heidi Montag as Sister Stephanie Body Shames Her