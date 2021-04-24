Razzies 2021 "Winners" Include Sia, Maddie Ziegler and the Year 2020

And the award for worst movie of all time goes to...the year 2020.
Not officially. But the 2021 Razzies did bestow upon the last year, the start of the coronavirus pandemic, its annual special Governor's Award and declared 2020 "The Worst Calendar Year Ever!"
The annual Razzies, or Golden Raspberry Awards, honor the worst in film from the previous year. The "winners" are typically announced on YouTube a day before the Oscars. Last year's Razzies were canceled due to the pandemic.
This year's presentation took place as scheduled, on Saturday, April 24. In addition to the year 2020, the "winners" included Sia and her controversial film directorial debut Music, which stars Maddie Ziegler and Kate Hudson, plus MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and his political film Absolute Proof as well as Republican politician Rudy Giulliani for his appearance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, a movie that is also nominated for two 2021 Oscars at Sunday's ceremony.
See the full list of the "winners" of the 41st annual Razzies below:
Worst Picture
Absolute Proof—WINNER
365 Days
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music
Worst Actor
Mike Lindell, Absolute Proof—WINNER
Robert Downey, Jr., Dolittle
Michele Morrone, 365 Days
Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween
David Spade, The Wrong Missy
Worst Actress
Kate Hudson, Music—WINNER
Anne Hathaway, The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl's The Witches
Katie Holmes, Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream
Lauren Lapkus, The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka, 365 Days
Worst Supporting Actress
Maddie Ziegler, Music—WINNER
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale, Fantasy Island
Maggie Q, Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig, Wonder Woman 1984
Worst Supporting Actor
Rudy Giuliani (as "Himself"), Borat Subsequent Moviefilm—WINNER
Chevy Chase, The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Shia LaBeouf, The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Iron Mask
Bruce Willis, Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night
Worst Screen Combo
Rudy Giuliani & His Pants Zipper (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!), Borat Subsequent Moviefilm—WINNER
Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent, Dolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI "Dog," Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade, The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice, Hubie Halloween
Worst Director
Sia, Music—WINNER
Charles Band, All three Barbie & Kendra movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes, 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan, Dolittle
Ron Howard, Hillbilly Elegy
Worst Screenplay
365 Days—WINNER
All three Barbie & Kendra Movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy
Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel
Dolittle (Remake)—WINNER
365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
Fantasy Island (Remake/"Re-Imagining")
Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)