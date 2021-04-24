Watch Jack Black Transform into the Avengers After Getting Vaccine in Hilarious Video

Bored with social media content amid the pandemic? Here's an assembled Jack Black to the rescue!

In a new video shared on Instagram on Friday, April 23, the School of Rock star transforms into Captain America and other superheroes from Marvel's The Avengers after pretending to get a vaccine.

Creative director Taylor Stephens edited the special effects-heavy video and appears in it himself, superimposing Jack's head onto his own shirtless body before the actor morphs into an actual one. The clip is set to Jordyn Edmonds' remix of Eminem's "Lose Yourself" and MC Hammer's "Can't Touch This."

The Tenacious D musician wears American flag-themed Speedos, white socks and brown slip-on shoes and a Captain America mask and uses the superhero's shield to smash fake bricks, including a giant Jenga display. He later dances in victory, including on a public sidewalk.

Jack later debuts a Thor costume. He uses the superhero's hammer to send lightning bolts crashing into a pool. Jack also wears green body makeup while doing his best Hulk impression and also appears as Iron Man and Spider-Man.