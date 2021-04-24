Maren Morris Reacts to Mistake Claiming Luke Bryan Is Her Baby's Father

Watch : Maren Morris Talks Steamy ACMs Performance With Husband Ryan

Note to self: Ryan is not the same as Bryan.

While minding her own business on her tropical vacation, Maren Morris encountered what must have been a rather jarring news article about her love life. On Friday, April 23, The Sun erroneously claimed that American Idol judge Luke Bryan was the father of Maren's 1-year-old son, Hayes Andrew.

The publication wrote, "Earlier this month the hot mama, who gave birth to her first child with husband Luke Bryan in March 2020, shared a thoughtful post about her post-baby body."

The problem? Maren is married to a different country musician altogether: Ryan Hurd. (The Sun has since swapped out his name in the story).

Though it's fair to say Maren was probably pretty shocked to see the mistake, she was a really good sport about it.

The Grammy winner, 31, posted a screenshot of the article on her Instagram Story and turned it into a joke between friends. "I guess the cat's outta the bad @lukebryan," she wrote with a crying-laughing emoji. "The Bones" singer also posted a GIF of a woman laughing while holding a glass of rosé.