Never Mind the Laugh Riot: Inside Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Heartwarming Love Story

When Sacha Baron Cohen was cast in The Trial of the Chicago 7, Isla Fisher must have been thrilled.

A regular movie, on a contained set, that didn't involve her husband risking life and limb for his art? Sign her up.

Of course, then it was right back to laughing in the face of possible death when he embarked on his Borat sequel, journeying across the United States to confront the backward in hopes of getting more people to see straight.

So no wonder Fisher looked so visibly delighted when it all worked out, with Cohen winning a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

"Most of all, thank you to my incredibly patient wife, Isla, who has put up with all my madness," he said in his socially distanced Globes acceptance speech, a beaming Fisher on the couch next to him.