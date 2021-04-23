Erin Foster's Workout Confession About Stepmom Katharine McPhee Will Make You Scream With Laughter

Watch : Katharine McPhee Offers a Peek at Baby Rennie

When's the last time you found yourself attempting to do a side plank?

Well, for Barely Famous star Erin Foster the answer is as recently as Thursday, April 22, when she posted the proof to her Instagram Story with the playful caption, "You ever side planked with your 37 year old step mom? I have."

In the photo posted to her Instagram Story, the actress is seen mid-workout alongside both stepmom Katharine McPhee and sister Jordan Foster, who both shared their, uh, side of the story on the ‘gram.

For Jordan, it was an earnest take on how her family has served as her support system. "Have really struggled to get body back after baby #2 so I decided to force other ppl to workout with me to make it easier," Jordan wrote.

Um, ask us next time? Because the banter amongst the Foster crew is the stuff of comedic gold.