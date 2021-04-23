How Zayn Malik Celebrated Gigi Hadid on Her 26th Birthday

Watch : Gigi Hadid Returns to the Runway With New Red Hair

Gigi Hadid was showered with love on her 26th birthday.

On April 23, the new mom—who welcomed her baby girl Khai last September—shared a pic to her Instagram Story of the sweet gift her boyfriend and Khai's dad Zayn Malik got her for her big day. The 28-year-old singer sent the supermodel a stunning floral arrangement consisting of roses, pink hydrangeas and more—leaving Gigi writing, "Wow."

Zayn wasn't the only one who celebrated Gigi's birthday this year. She also received love from her sister Bella Hadid, who shared a candid photo of the two having a blast the 2018 U.S. Open and wrote "Happy almost birthday." In addition, Gigi's dad, Mohamed Hadid, shared a cute snapshot of Gigi as a baby sporting big sunglasses and, naturally, a model-esque pout.

Stars like Lily Aldridge also sent love on social media. The model shared a pic of her and Gigi kissing a trophy along with the note, "I think this was the day we fell in love! And I'm so grateful for it @gigihadid because you are such a sweet and caring friend."