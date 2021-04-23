True Thompson and Dream Kardashian Are the Cutest Cousin BFFs in New Photos

Heaven really is a place on Earth, and Khloe Kardashian has found her "angels"!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared two adorable snapshots of daughter True Thompson with cousin Dream Kardashian this afternoon on Instagram. "My heart is melting with these two angels!" Khloe captioned the sweet photo of the two tots in matching outfits on Apr. 23. Dream and True are shown hugging and flashing bright smiles in identical hot pink bedazzled gymnastics leotards.
True recently celebrated in her third birthday on April 12 with a blowout bash. Loving mama Khloe gushed over her growing daughter: "Seeing life through your eyes is something so special. It's something magical. I will cherish every moment I have with you forever," Khloe wrote on Instagram. "You are every dream I've ever had of becoming a mommy come True. Thank you for choosing me! God, thank you for blessing me with my angel."
It really is a Dream come true for the cherubic duo as it's clear True is best pals with her big cousin!
Rob Kardashian similarly has shared his love for his four-year old with ex Blac Chayna. "He loves being able to spend time with Dream and seeing her with her cousins," a source told E! News in Feb. 2021. "Rob is still especially close to Khloe. Dream and True get together for playdates and Rob and Khloe are always in touch."
Proud dad Rob has also shared cute pics of Dream this year as he slowly makes his way back to social media. Check out Khloe's Instagram post of the sweet twinning cousins below!
