You Need to See Selena Gomez's New Platinum Blonde Hair

We can't get enough…of Selena Gomez's new hair.
The superstar looked practically unrecognizable when she debuted a dyed platinum blond 'do on Instagram on Friday, April 23. It wasn't just the hue that had jaws dropping: She also appeared to have chopped her locks a little shorter, with them now falling just past her shoulders.
"New look," she wrote on her Rare Beauty page, alongside a photo of herself taking a mirror selfie. "Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now."
Fans were stunned by her latest transformation, which many celebrating the return of "Blondelena" in Instagram and Twitter comments.
"Didn't even recognize her," one person commented. "AH THE BLONDE QUEEN IS BACK!"
Another fan wrote, "SELENAS BLONDE IM SHAKING." A third commented, "Blondelena once again!! Woww!!" Another fan added, "Selena said I'm back bitches."
The star's latest hair transformation comes more than three years after the natural brunette unveiled blonde locks—which she dubbed "Nirvana Blonde."
"We've been doing Selena's color for over a decade now. She typically keeps it pretty natural, but this time she went for a big change," her hair stylists and colorists, Nine Zero One salon's Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri, said in a statement to E! News. "This blonde is unique to her as we had to make sure there was an equal balance of cool and warm for her skin tone. It's an edgier look and perfect for summer. Luckily for Selena she won't have any problems adjusting her makeup to this new look because she's the Rare Beauty Queen!"
The statement continued, "The entire process took 200 foils, several bowls of bleach and eight hours of hair magic! Definitely worth it! Her hair looks and feels amazing!"
