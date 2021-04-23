Film Independent Spirit Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Oscars 2021 Noms: Carey Mulligan, Riz Ahmed & More British Stars

And the winner goes to...

Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars celebrated the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry at the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Thursday, April 22.

Nomadland was the major standout, nabbing four prizes including Best Feature, in addition to Best Director for Chloé Zhao. The drama heads into this weekend's Oscars ceremony as the likely front-runnner in both categories.

Riz Ahmed won Best Male Lead for Sound of Metal, and in his acceptance speech, he offered encouragement for anyone who has endured hardship throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Sound of Metal is about how a health crisis can throw your life off track, and on the other side of that, there can be a lot of discomfort but also some clarity," he shared. "And for everyone who's gone through some upheaval this year, I wish you peace on the other side of it."

In accepting the Best Female Lead trophy for Promising Young Woman, Carey Mulligan dedicated the award to actress Helen McCrory, who died on April 16 at age 52 after battling cancer.

"I just want to dedicate this award to a true independent spirit—an actress that I have looked up to and will continue to look up to for the rest of my career, Helen McCrory," Carey said. "Thank you to her for everything she gave us."

And even though the pandemic has temporarily kicked traditional award shows to the curb, this year's ceremony offered a night to remember with its interactive visual experience.

However, that wasn't the only change-up this evening. For the first time in history, the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards recognized performances in television, as well as streaming, with some of the nominees including I May Destroy You, Little America and Unorthodox.