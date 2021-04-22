Tidying Up’s Marie Kondo Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Marie Kondo's new baby certainly sparks joy.
The Tidying Up star and organizing expert took to Instagram on April 22 to share that she had welcomed her third baby. Marie posted a photo of herself holding her little one, along with the caption, "It's a boy! I am over the moon to welcome this bundle of joy into our family. We are all doing well. Now comes the fun part -- spending this special time with our little guy."
Marie's followers gushed over the baby in the comments section. One wrote, "Awww congratulations! He'll have two amazing. If sister to help guide him!" Another added, "Congratulations! What a wonderful spark of JOY," referring to Marie's famous tidying strategy KonMari, which says should only keep an item in their home that "sparks joy."
The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up author, who is married to Takumi Kawahara, the CEO of KonMari Media Inc., announced she was welcoming another child in January.
"I have some news!" the Netflix star wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. "Another bundle of joy on the way."
And though Marie adores a tidy home, she is well aware that kids and a perfectly neat living environment don't always mesh.
"Motherhood taught me to be more forgiving of myself," she wrote on her KonMari blog in a post about teaching kids how to participate in the tidying process. "The joy that comes from parenting exceeds any satisfaction that could have come from a perfectly neat home."
She added, "Of course, on some days, encouraging my daughters to tidy can feel like a losing battle. Rather than getting frustrated with them or attempting to tidy up after them throughout the day, I wait until my daughters go to sleep then clean up in one shot. It usually only takes ten minutes or so because everything we own already has a designated home – that's the KonMari way!"