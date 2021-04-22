Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Prove They’re Still Going Strong in Rare Sighting

Watch : Rami Malek's Message for Fans After "Mr. Robot" Series Finale

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? Open your eyes, Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton have reunited.

After Rami was seen partying it up in Miami—without his girlfriend—less than three weeks ago, a new photo appears to confirm their romance can survive a bit of distance.

The couple, who met while filming the 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, was spotted during a rare public moment on Thursday, April 22, in Zagreb, Croatia.

They spent time together at the Hotel Esplanade, near where Lucy is shooting her next project, the TV miniseries The Ipcress File. The British spy drama also stars Joe Cole and Tom Hollander, per Variety.

For the outing, Rami, 39, sported a bright blue crewneck, and Lucy, 27, had on a green bomber jacket over a white top. Both wore sunglasses.

Just 17 days earlier, Rami was seen soaking up the sun in Miami Beach, joining five friends at the Soho Miami Beach House for a fun-filled vacation. An eyewitness told E! News that the Mr. Robot actor was "in a great mood and didn't seem to outwardly flirt or be romantic with any of the women." He also met some fans and was "very kind to everyone," per the eyewitness.