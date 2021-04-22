Gal Gadot Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot is growing her girl gang.
Gadot revealed on Thursday, April 22, that she and husband Jaron Varsano are expecting their third daughter.
Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan, she joked, "It's baby girl number three. Yes, we're sticking to what we know." The couple is already parents to two daughters: Alma, 9, and Maya, 4.
As she's preparing to welcome her third baby, Gadot, 35, shared what lessons she has learned from the first two kids.
"With Alma, with our first, we completely messed up the whole sleep routine, and when Maya was born, we were like, 'No more,'" she reflected. "So Maya is, like, she can sleep through the night since she was five months. Alma—still at 9—sneaks into our bed, so I think that's something we're going to stick to doing. We're going to sleep train her... I feel like this is the hardest part about parenthood, the lack of sleep."
Another change in her life that came with having kids is how emotional she gets while she's pregnant. Gadot explained that, these days, she cries while watching commercials or listening to a good song these days. "I'm a crier right now. Usually I'm so not, that's why it's so shocking," she added.
The Death on the Nile star shared that she was pregnant back in March, writing on Twitter, "Here we go again," alongside a family photo.
Three weeks ago, Gadot showed off her growing baby bump with a picture of herself reading scripts in the yard, as she wore a black one-piece bathing suit. "Working... on two major projects," she wrote with a winking face.
It seems that she and her husband have really got the hang of things after more than a decade of marriage. Last September, Gadot wished Varsano, 46, a happy anniversary on Instagram, writing, "You're my one. My only. My everything.. 12 years of marriage feels like a walk in the park with you. To many more to come. I'm yours forever."
Varsano starred alongside his wife in the 2020 movie Wonder Woman 1984 and is producing two of her upcoming projects—Heart of Stone and Cleopatra, which is directed by Wonder Woman mastermind Patty Jenkins.
