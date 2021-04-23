This $10 Oil-Absorbing Face Roller Has 9,400 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Who doesn't want clear, shine-free skin? Unfortunately, that shine is bound to happen, even with the best primer, matte makeup, and setting spray. In the past, we've reached for blotting papers in our purse, but we've discovered something that's even better. The Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller is a reusable skincare tool that can be used at home and when you're on the go. All you have to do is roll it across your face for instant shine-free skin. Use it on a bare face or even while you're glammed up. The volcanic stone does not ruin makeup while it removes oil.
Unlike blotting papers, the roller is reusable. Just twist, remove the stone, wash with a gentle cleanser, and let it air dry before locking it back into place. This Revlon beauty tool is only $10. It has inspired many TikTok videos showcasing the results and 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews full of praise. If you need more convincing before you click "add to cart," find out why Amazon customers think the roller is "magic" below.
Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
Say goodbye to an oily T-zone immediately when you use the Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller.
"This rolling device is like pure magic. Or voodoo?! You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuyit for sure!"
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable which helps you save money and be less wasteful."
"My face produces more oil than BP and this handy little gadget was able to suck it all up! I love the fact that it's washable and that I no longer have to use 3 oil blotting papers to soak up all my face's oil production."
