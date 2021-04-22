Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan Tease Fabulous New Gigs

Watch : Katy Perry Calls Social Media the "Decline of Human Civilization"

What do Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood have in common? Well, for one thing, they all have ties to American Idol. However, it's not just their AI connection that's bringing them together: These artists may be the latest to call Las Vegas their home.

On Thursday, April 22, Las Vegas' upcoming Resort World shared a new video featuring the three celebs teasing they're about to be a big part of Vegas nightlife with future concert residencies. Each performer is seen on fantastical stages (Carrie's even features a larger-than-life piano) that certainly embodies the spectacle people expect from a Vegas show. The tagline for the new Resort World is, appropriately, "Stay Fabulous."

The mini movie also features Celine Dion, a longtime Vegas performer who previously ended her second concert residency in 2019, and EDM stars Tiësto and Zedd, who are no stranger to performing for big crowds in the city.