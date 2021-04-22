Relive How I Met Your Dad, the Failed—But Legendary—HIMYM Spinoff Starring Greta Gerwig

Watch : Hilary Duff Confirms "Lizzie McGuire" Reboot Is Dead

Ah, a second chance at love—and a spinoff.

For How I Met Your Mother fans, it seems the journey for millennial hopeless romantics hasn't ended just quite yet. On Apr. 21, Hilary Duff confirmed that she will be producing and starring in a HIMYM sequel for Hulu.

Duff's character Sophie—already billed as a female version of lovably neurotic Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor)—tells her son the story of how she met his dad. The series, aptly named How I Met Your Father, is expected to "catapult us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options," according to a series description.

"As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I'm honored and even a little nervous that [creators] Carter Bays and Craig Thomas would trust me with the sequel of their baby," Duff gushed in a press release. "I realize these are big shoes to fill and I'm excited to slip my 6 ½'s in there!"

Yet Duff isn't the first blonde to try to fill those shoes!