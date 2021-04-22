﻿Here’s Why Nikki Reed Is Hilariously Trolling “Weirdo” Husband Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder gives the word enthusiasm a whole new meaning.

During an appearance on the April 21 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, actress Nikki Reed shared a little insight on her joyful family life, which includes poking fun at her husband Ian Somerhalder.

When the Twilight star first got on stage, Kelly Clarkson revealed she had a special video for her to see before they began their chat and what ensued is the most amusing of montages. Let's just say Ian really enjoyed his time on the show last February.

"All I have to say is—," the actress said, before pausing to shake her head playfully. "What a weirdo."

Because during his 2020 appearance on the morning talk show, Ian gave Kelly a whopping six high-fives during their chat.

Though, as she noted, perhaps he was getting his high fives in while it was still deemed socially acceptable. "You know what?" said the jewelry designer. "Actually, the other thing I'm thinking is that maybe he was onto something and he was having a psychic premonition because the high-fiving is very 2020, and that looks like it was very 2019."