Hannah Brown, Iggy Azalea and Taye Diggs Will Play for Love on The Celebrity Dating Game

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. And after Hannah Brown struck out in The Bachelor franchise, she's ready to try her luck on a new dating show.
ABC has cast its former Bachelorette lead as one of the first contestants on its upcoming show, The Celebrity Dating Game. Hannah, along with rapper Iggy Azalea and Broadway star Taye Diggs, will be among the celebrity contestants on the show, the network announced this week.
The Celebrity Dating Game, a new version of The Dating Game, is hosted by New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel and Grammy winner Michael Bolton.
As described by ABC, "The Celebrity Dating Game offers a wry wink at modern dating with a star-studded roster of celebrity singles from television, music, comedy, reality TV and feature film in their pursuit to find love," as it offers "the same iconic feel as the original classic dating show."
Each episode centers on two celebrities, who each pick one suitor from a hidden panel of three potential lovers, based on their answers to various questions.
However, the suitors don't know the identity of the celebrity and are given clues "via hilarious parody song performances" from Michael.
In 2019, Hannah got her start in the reality TV world by competing for Colton Underwood's heart on The Bachelor. She then starred in season 15 of The Bachelorette and selected Jed Wyatt as her fiancé.
Shockingly, they ended things after he was accused of being with another woman all along (he denies he cheated). She later tried to make it work with her runner-up, Tyler Cameron. Although their relationship didn't take off, they were there for each other in difficult times during the pandemic.
In February, Hannah seemed to make things official with boyfriend Adam Woolard when they appeared in the music video for Jordan Davis' single "Almost Maybes."
"Every day is so great. He's just awesome," Hannah said during a YouTube Q&A in March. "I'm telling y'all, he's the nicest person I've ever met."
It appears their romance didn't work out, because the 26 year old is now searching for love once again on The Celebrity Dating Game.
As for Iggy, she confirmed in October 2020 that she was no longer dating Playboi Carti, the father of her son, Onyx Kelly, who is about 1 year old. The "Fancy" vocalist has also reportedly dated Tyga, Quavo, French Montana and A$AP Rocky in the past.
Taye's dating history is just as star-studded. He was married to Frozen star Idina Menzel from 2003 to 2014, and the pair shares 11-year-old son Walker Nathaniel Diggs.
"Rent is literally the gift that keeps on giving. I met my baby mama there, it was the beginning of my career," he reflected during his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in January. "That's where it all started."
Watch Hannah, Iggy and Taye try to find their next match when The Celebrity Dating Game premieres on June 14 on ABC.