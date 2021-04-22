The Bachelor's Ashley Spivey Is Pregnant 5 Months After Pregnancy Loss

Watch : Jason & Molly Reveal the Untold Truth of the "Bachelor" Franchise

Bachelor Nation's Ashley Spivey is expecting a little one, and she's continuing to include her fans on her emotional journey.

The 36-year-old The Bachelor season 15 standout took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 21 to share her ultrasound and announce she's six weeks and six days pregnant. The news comes five months after she and husband Steve Hunsberger suffered the pregnancy loss of baby CJ in November 2020.

"Plot twist," Ashley captioned her new post, adding a pregnant-woman emoji. "As y'all all know, I just went through the IVF process and we had decided to freeze the embryos to give my body a little more time to rest. We planned on transferring in May but I should have known, as with many parts of my life - if you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans."

Ashley, who competed for Brad Womack's final rose during his second stint on the dating franchise in 2011, acknowledged in her post that she is still early in the pregnancy. But she explained she wanted to be open about the latest development for herself and Steve, who tied the knot in 2016.

She wrote, "This is my reality and I don't want to have to stay silent about it because of taboos or a fear of jinxing it. I'm scared and I'm nervous but I'm also overjoyed. I'd be lying if I said that I'm not constantly thinking of CJ but I have to think that he had a little part in this."