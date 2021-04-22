Jana Kramer Files for Divorce From Mike Caussin After 6 Years of Marriage

It's officially the end of the road for Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin. The country music singer has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly six years, a source confirms to E! News.
Jana, 37, announced the breakup with a message on Instagram on Wednesday, April 21. She wrote, "As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"
She went on, "Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."
Her message ended with, "I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."
The couple shares children Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2.
As for the reason behind the divorce, a source tells E! News, "Mike broke her trust yet again. He had so many chances to make this right and she tried and tried, but she was really left with no choice."
They previously separated in August 2016 and have publicly discussed infidelity issues in their marriage.
In fact, Mike went to rehab in 2016 for two months to help treat his sex addiction, and he shared details of the experience during an episode of on Jana's podcast in 2019.
The athlete, now 34, recounted, "Jana kind of gave me an ultimatum when everything came out, and she discovered everything, and she looked at me and said, 'You need to go somewhere. Basically, you need to figure out what's going on and what this is, or I'm gone, period.'"
The spouses have been working on their relationship ever since and spoke with E! News earlier this month about the journey.
"When I found out about Mike's affairs, there was no other option but to just pray," Jana said. "Through that process and through the last few years of recovery with Mike and getting our marriage back on track, it's been an up and down process."
As the "I Got the Boy" singer put it, "Marriage is hard no matter what."
Mike added, "I had so much shame about my behavior for years and I was like, there's no way God is going to accept me with the things that I've done."
In September 2020, Jana revealed on the Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin podcast that Mike actually filed for divorce in 2016, per People. He made the decision while in rehab, when she was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, she said.
Jana read an excerpt from her 2020 book, The Good Fight, which explained, "Mike was in rehab and I was in an all-out war with my emotions. Most days, I would push Mike out of my brain and tried to live in the world as if he didn't exist. Other days I was too weak to push and I missed him, and I hoped he would be in the audience watching me perform, rooting for me."
She continued, "Regardless of how I was feeling, whenever he would call me from rehab, I would lash out at him and tell him I didn't want anything to do with him. I would hang up and realize that I had no idea what direction my life was headed in or what I should do. They only times that gave me calm was when I looked at our baby girl. I knew that regardless of the outcome, I wanted the best for her."
The One Tree Hill actress said that she decided to reconcile with the former football pro after "a voice in my head finally spoke up in defense of this man and our marriage." As she read from her book, "I knew what I wanted... I said to him, 'I want to try.'"
The couple's troubles continued years after, with Jana telling E! News that the pair got into a "huge fight" about three years ago. "He left and he ended up almost relapsing," she recalled. "I remember going to my place and saying this should be my sign to leave but if there's a sign to stay, please send me a sign."
She did receive the sign she was seeking, saying, "The next day or two, I took a pregnancy test and I was pregnant. I no doubt prayed and asked and that was a bigger sign for me. I can either have this baby and be a single mom of two kids and go through this pregnancy alone or I can baby step this and see if he's really, truly willing to make the adjustment knowing he has everything to lose including a baby. It was a pretty big moment for me."
According to Jana, "For me, it symbolized the power of someone else giving me that sign. It made me stay and watch and observe how he was taking the next steps. It's been two and half years and we're in a way better place."
She was previously married to Michael Gambino and Johnathon Schaech. This was Mike's first marriage.