Allow Us to Declare Our Love For Simu Liu, Marvel's Newest Superhero

We have officially got a new MCU crush.

This week, Marvel debuted the trailer for the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which introduces a new hero into the next phase of the MCU. Shang-Chi is known in the comics as the Master of Kung Fu. He was trained from childhood to become an assassin for the Ten Rings organization, but left to live a normal life in San Francisco. In the movie, he's forced to confront that past and use his martial arts skills to do things like fight off bad guys on speeding city busses.

Shang-Chi stars some familiar faces like Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Tony Leung and comedian Ronny Chieng, but it's star Simu Liu who's currently got our attention, and not just because he's handsome as hell.

Liu rose to some fame on the beloved Canadian comedy Kim's Convenience, which just recently ended after five seasons. He played the son of two immigrant convenience store owners, and now he's playing Marvel's newest, most excited superhero. And we're obsessed.