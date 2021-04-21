John Travolta Shares His Struggle With Grief After Wife Kelly Preston's Death

Watch : John Travolta's Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta is reflecting on the loss of wife Kelly Preston as the one-year anniversary of her death approaches.

The Saturday Night Fever actor tells Esquire Spain in an interview translated from Spanish that he learned mourning is a "personal" experience that varies from person to person. He explains, "The most important thing you can do to help another when they are in mourning is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours."

Travolta adds that one individual's grief can feel bigger than what you're experiencing, but he learned it's better to let them cope on their own, because their emotions do "not leave enough space for you to mourn."

"Otherwise, it will be two boats plummeting to the bottom. That is my experience," he continues. "Because even though it's great to have company, sometimes it becomes like you're helping them, rather than putting yourself to work overcoming feelings of loss and grief."