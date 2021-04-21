Proof Master of None Season 3 Is Arriving Sooner Than You'd Expect

Blink and you'll miss it.
On Wednesday, April 21, Netflix seemingly confirmed that an all-new season of Master of None, which last aired on the streaming service in May 2017, is arriving next month. In a recently released video promoting new content heading to Netflix, the title card for the Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang-created comedy quickly flashed on the screen.
While no premiere date was given, it was included in the May titles roundup, leaving us to believe that the new season is coming within the next month. This update comes three months after Chortle reported that season three of the critically-acclaimed series was being filmed in London.
According to Variety, it's said the new season will actually focus on the character Denise (Lena Waithe). Waithe, who famously wrote the show's "Thanksgiving" episode, became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2017.
At one point, Master of None's future was uncertain after Ansari faced a sexual misconduct allegation. As E! News readers well know, the claim against the Parks and Recreation alum came to light in January 2018 via a Babe.net article, titled "I went on a date with Aziz Ansari. It turned into the worst night of my life."
In the piece, the accuser, who changed her name to Grace in the piece for privacy reasons, recalled going on a date with Ansari and alleged that a sexual encounter between them wasn't fully consensual. She said in the article, "I believe that I was taken advantage of by Aziz. I was not listened to and ignored. It was by far the worst experience with a man I've ever had."
Following the release of the article, Ansari said in a statement, "In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual."
He added, "The next day, I got a text from her saying that although it may have seemed okay, upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue."
He later addressed the misconduct allegation in a 2019 comedy special, titled Aziz Ansari: Right Now. He expressed at the time of filming, "There's times I felt scared, there's times I felt humiliated, there's times I felt embarrassed, and ultimately, I just felt terrible that this person felt this way."
You can find proof of Master of None's upcoming May return at the 3:59 mark in the new video above.