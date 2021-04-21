Chelsea Clinton Reveals the Surprising Celebrity Picture She Hung in Her White House Bedroom

Looking back.
On Wednesday, April 21's episode of E! News' Daily Pop, Chelsea Clinton caught up with E!'s Lilliana Vazquez while promoting her new iHeartRadio podcast, titled In Fact. During this exclusive chat, the former first daughter looked back at her time in the White House.
In fact, Chelsea gave a fun fact about decorating rules in the historic presidential residence. Per the writer and global health advocate, she recalled having to use "special tacky stuff so it didn't mar the walls."
And, from what Chelsea shared with Lilliana, her room was like every other '90s bedroom. "I had some family pictures and pictures of my friends," she revealed. "A picture of Michael Jordan because I loved basketball."
While Chelsea's room was pretty ordinary, her life was certainly extraordinary being the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. As for the advice she'd give her younger self?
Chelsea said, "I would say, ‘Your mom is still gonna be your hero when you're much older than you are in this picture. You have to practice being brave.'"
The mother of three further shared that she'd advise a younger version of herself to "try not to take life too seriously."
Of course, Chelsea didn't just reminisce on the past as she also discussed her current project: a podcast. "The idea really came from this moment we're living through right now," Chelsea explained about the inspiration for In Fact. "And just so many issues that are public health that I hope people will have time and space to pay attention to now in this time of COVID."
For Chelsea's full interview, be sure to watch the exclusive footage above. You can also find her In Fact podcast here.