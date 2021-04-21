Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Reveals When He'll Let His Son Watch Jersey Shore

"Big Daddy Sitch" is living up to his name!

Iconic Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino are ready for their baby boy to arrive—and are expecting a junior Situation!

With just a few weeks left before their May 2021 due date, Lauren gushes to E! News' Daily Pop co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester that she is beyond excited to meet her little bundle of joy.

"We're feeling good and we're ready," Lauren smiles. "We've been really busy with getting the baby's room ready...but last night was the first night where my lower back started to hurt and I was like, 'Oh my god this is happening!'"

"I'm a bit shooketh though," Mike jokes.

While it's unclear whether Mr. or Mrs. Sorrentino will be the "enforcer" parent, Brotrition supplements founder Mike definitely won't be letting himself veer into "dad bod" territory.

"The gym is my best friend. It's just something that I've used over the past 10 to 20 years to be my best self and it's also one of the tools that I use in my recovery to take it one day at a time," Mike explains. "You find a way or you find an excuse."

The Situation has even incorporated his past outdoor prison workouts into his daily routine, including 500 push-ups, 100 pull-ups and sprints up his New Jersey driveway.

So will baby Sitch be part of the Shore squad?