This $23 Motivational Water Bottle Has 11,400+ Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

Do you struggle with drinking enough water every day? We can relate, and so can Khloé Kardashian!
It can be hard to remind yourself to stay hydrated during the day, especially when you have a million other things going on, but it's so important that you take the time to drink water. And an easy way to make your hydration routine more fun is this best-selling motivational water bottle! The 1 gallon bottle features time markers with motivational sayings to help you stay on top of your health goals, in addition to a flip top design that allows you to take it on the go.
But as always, don't take our word for it, check out one of the bottle's 11,400+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
Fidus Large 1 Gallon/128oz Motivational Water Bottle with Time Marker & Straw
With time markers to encourage you to hydrate, this 100% BPA-free plastic water bottle will help you drink more water. Additionally, it has a wide-mouth opening and flip top lid. And it's available in 13 gradient shades.
Last weekend, Khloé Kardashian revealed on her Instagram stories that she was using this water bottle to stay on top of her hydration goals. After receiving so many questions from curious followers, the star continued to update fans on her progress throughout the weekend. And we love how she added mint and lemon for an extra detoxifying effect!
If you're not sold yet, here's what reviewers have to say:
"Loving my new gallon sized water bottle. If you are a parent in an active family you know you end up hauling around 4+ water bottles at a time and still not having enough and everyone is drinking from your bottle. Well, I took this big guy out on a 3.5 hr kayak ride and we only needed the one bottle between us."
"This gallon sized water bottle is made to look just like a traditional water bottle but scaled up to gallon size. This is different from my other gallon water bottle which has a handle and designed more like a milk jug. This bottle is more attractive with the fading colors and streamlined grips. The plastic body also has a velvety texture that feels nice to hold."
"This bottle is great , it is definitely bigger than I expected :) . The product is very durable and leak proof the strap that comes attached is very handy for carrying."
"This water bottle is cool. I've always been a water drinker but, I feel like this bottle helps me drink more because of the encouraging phrases on the side and how it's separated into segments. Now I find myself purposely drinking to a certain line to meet that "requirement". I also love how cute the colors are. It's bright and cheery, my kids argue with me that they want my water bottle cause they love it so much and I get so many compliments about it."