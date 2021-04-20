OscarsJana KramerChrissy TeigenKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Now Emilia Clarke Is Also Joining Marvel's Secret Invasion

Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Samuel L. Jackson are a combo we did not know we needed, but now, it looks like we're getting it thanks to Disney+.

Secret Invasion is officially our new favorite show that we know almost nothing about. 

Just a day after reports surfaced that Olivia Colman is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming Marvel TV show Secret Invasion, the same is now being said about Emilia Clarke. Variety reports that the Game of Thrones alum is also joining the series in a currently unknown role. 

The Disney+ show stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn as Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos, respectively, and it concerns "a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years." 

Skrulls are an alien race of shapeshifters who introduced themselves in Captain Marvel. Lately, Talos has been posing as Nick Fury while the real former S.H.I.E.L.D. director was just trying to get some rest, and they make for quite a duo. 

Kingsley Ben-Adir has also been cast as a villain in the show, and that's about the extent of what we know about Secret Invasion so far. It may not be a lot, but it's enough to know we're hyped for this show. 

Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

This will be Clarke's first TV project since Game of Thrones ended in 2019. Hopefully, things go better for her character this time around. 

You can get the scoop on Secret Invasion and all of the current and future Marvel TV shows below!

Disney+
Loki

Stars: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane

Set: In an alternate timeline, after the events of 2012 in Avengers: Endgame

The Loki we grew to love was killed in Avengers: Infinity War, but when the time heist went a little wrong in Avengers: Endgame, the 2012 version of Loki stole the space stone and disappeared. Now, Loki has been brought in by the Time Variance Authority to fix the timelines he broke and gets trapped in his own crime thriller. 

Premieres June 11 

Disney+
What If...?

Stars: Jeffrey Wright, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Dominic Cooper, Michael Douglas, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Karen Gillan, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, etc etc

What If...? is an animated series that explores what would have happened if things had turned out very differently in the MCU. What if Peggy became a super soldier instead of Steve? What if T'Challa became Star Lord? The Watcher (Wright) narrates as he observes the multiverse, and a huge number of MCU stars are lending their voices to the show, including the late Boseman. 

Season one premieres mid-2021

Disney+
Ms. Marvel

Stars: Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur

Vellani plays Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. "A great student, avid gamer, and voracious fan-fic scribe, Kamala has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel," reads the Marvel description. "However, Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?"

Premieres in late 2021

Taylor Hill/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Hawkeye

Stars: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarmon, Brian d'Arcy James, Alaqua Cox

The series follows Clint Barton (Renner) handing over the mantle of Hawkeye to Kate Bishop (Steinfeld). Pugh will reprise her role as Black Widow's sister from the upcoming Black Widow, and Clint's children will also make appearances. 

Currently filming

Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for 30th Annual IFP Gotham Awards
She-Hulk

Stars: Tatiana Maslany, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga

She-Hulk is a comedy about a lawyer named Jennifer Walters (Maslany) who specializes in cases involving superhumans. She is cousins with Bruce Banner (Ruffalo) and can also transform into a big, green version of herself. It will consist of 10 episodes. 

Premieres in 2022

Karwai Tang/WireImage; Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Moon Knight

Stars: Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy

Isaac stars as Marc Spector, a former CIA agent whose life is saved by the Moon God Khonshu. 

Premieres in 2022

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Roadside Attractions
Secret Invasion

Stars: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke

Nick Fury (Jackson) reunites with the Skrull Talos (Mendelsohn) "showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years." Ben-Adir will reportedly play a villain, while Colman and Clarke's roles are unknown. 

Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
Armor Wars

Stars: Don Cheadle 

In a series based on a classic Marvel comic, James Rhodes (Cheadle) must confront one of Tony Stark's greatest fears when Stark tech falls into the wrong hands. 

Now filming

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Ironheart

Stars: Dominique Thorne 

Thorne plays Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. 

Coming soon

 

Disney+
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Stars: Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily Van Camp, Daniel Bruhl, Erin Kellyman, Wyatt Russellet

Set: A few months after the events of Avengers: Endgame, when Steve Rogers handed over the Captain America shield to Sam Wilson

Sam (Mackie) and Bucky (Stan) wrestle with the legacy of Captain America and the concept of a Black man becoming the iconic hero after Sam's decision to hand over the shield to a museum goes awry. 

Premiered March 19, 2021

Disney+
WandaVision

Stars: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Randall Park

Set: A few days to a few weeks after the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, when the population was restored in the Blip

Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) lives with her husband Vision (Bettany) in a picturesque suburb, but nothing is quite as it seems. WandaVision leads directly into Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, and Parris will return as Monica in Captain Marvel 2.

Premiered January 15, 2021

