Suri CruiseScottie PippenOscarsKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Vanessa Bryant Not Renewing Kobe's Contract With Nike Marking the End of an Era

Nike confirmed to E! News on April 19 that the shoe company has parted ways with late NBA star Kobe Bryant after his estate did not renew the contract. Get the details.

By Ryan Gajewski 20 Apr, 2021 2:40 AMTags
SportsKobe BryantShoesCelebrities
Watch: Meek Mill Apologizes to Vanessa Bryant for Leaked Kobe Lyric

Change is afoot for the future of Kobe Bryant's shoe line. 

Nike has ended its contract with Vanessa Bryant and Kobe's estate following a long relationship with the late NBA legend, E! News has learned. On Monday, April 19, the shoe company issued a statement to E! News, confirming they're parting ways.

"Kobe Bryant was an important part of Nike's deep connection to consumers," read the message. "He pushed us and made everyone around him better. Though our contractual relationship has ended, he remains a deeply loved member of the Nike family."

Kobe, who died tragically in a helicopter crash with 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other individuals on Jan. 26, 2020, first signed with Nike in 2003. He was a major brand representative even after his NBA retirement in 2016. 

In December 2020, CBS Sports cited a tweet from entrepreneur Shervin Pishevar, who claimed Kobe told him in December 2019 that the star intended to move on from Nike and launch his own shoe line. E! News has reached out to Vanessa for comment about this claim and has not heard back. 

photos
Kobe Bryant: Life in Photos

On April 18, Vanessa took to Instagram to share a photo from the couple's wedding day to mark the 20th anniversary of their marriage. "Happy Anniversary, baby," the 38-year-old model captioned the shot. "I love you. 20 years. @kobebryant."

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

At the time, she also posted a video of herself and Kobe kissing. "My wife Vanessa, it's fun," Kobe said in the footage. "We have a good time together. I love her tremendously. But we're best friends, too. It's a blessing." 

Trending Stories

1

Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg's Mother Alma Dead at 78

2

Chris Evans Responds to Lizzo's Drunk DM and Her Reaction Is Perfect

3

Inside Kim Kardashian's Night Out With Maluma and Other Stars in Miami

4
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian Is Feeling "Like Herself Again" Post Kanye West Divorce

5

Watch Maci Bookout’s Heated Conversation With Ryan Edwards' Parents