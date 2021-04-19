Demi Lovato Backtracks After “Misconstrued” Criticism of Locally Owned Yogurt Shop

Watch : Demi Lovato's Biggest Revelations From New Documentary

Demi Lovato has cooled off after her froyo controversy.

The "Confident" singer apologized to fans on Instagram on Monday, April 19, after she criticized one Los Angeles frozen yogurt shop, The Big Chill, for allegedly perpetuating diet culture with its messaging. During the saga, she took aim at the shop for advertising "GUILT FREE" cookies and cakes, with her writing, "THIS SCREAMS DIET CULTURE AND I WON'T BE GASLIT."

Demi, 28, also posted screenshots of her alleged Instagram DMs with The Bill Chill, which claimed, "We are not diet vultures. We cater to all of our customers [sic] needs for the past 36 years. We are sorry you found this offensive." Demi, who has been open about her experience with eating disorders, wrote back in part, "The whole experience was triggering and awful."

Social media users noted that sugar-free and gluten-free offerings can be inclusive to those with various dietary restrictions, and some users called out the superstar for attacking a local business.