See Larsa Pippen’s Touching Tribute to Ex Scottie Pippen’s Late Son Antron

Following the heartbreaking news of former NBA star Scottie Pippen's oldest son, Antron Pippen passing away at the age of 33, his ex, Larsa Pippen paid tribute in a touching message to her Instagram story. In the post, she stated that he is "forever in our hearts."
Antron, born on December 29, 1987, was the only child shared between Scottie and ex-wife, Karen McCollum. After a courtship, the pair were married for two years (between 1998 and 1990.) In a series of tweets on April 19, Scottie made the devastating announcement that confirmed the shocking news of his son's passing.
In his announcement, he also disclosed that he had to say "goodbye" to his son the previous day.
"Some truths in life are hard to accept," Larsa wrote in the post. "Your memories will never be forgotten! They will always remain with us forever. You are forever in our hearts, we love u and will miss u always Rip Antron."
Larsa and Scottie tied the knot back in 1997 and share four kids together: Scotty Pippen Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12. Scottie filed for divorce in 2016, and Larsa re-filed in 2018. The status of their case remains unclear.
In Scottie's posts dedicated to his son's memory, the former NBA champion disclosed he believed his son could've also had a career in the NBA as well.
"Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn't had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA," Scottie said in his post. "He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became."
He also concluded his initial caption with the message: "I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again."