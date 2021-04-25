2021 Oscars

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)
These Photos From the 2001 Oscars Red Carpet Will Prove Just How Fast Time Flies

Bring on the nostalgia, because we're rewinding exactly 20 years to the 2001 Oscars. Keep scrolling for must-see photos of Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry, Julia Roberts and more A-listers.

Is it just us, or do the 2001 Oscars feel like yesterday and also a million years ago all at the same time? 

Chalk it up to the time warp that was 2020, but it's hard to believe that exactly two decades ago, Hollywood royalty like Kate Hudson, Halle Berry and Jennifer Lopez were just beginning to ride the wave of their big breaks. 

At the ceremony in 2001, Julia Roberts nabbed her first Academy Award for Erin Brockovich, and Russell Crowe's performance in Gladiator not only made him a household name, but an Oscar winner. The historical blockbuster also beat out film classics like ChocolatCrouching Tiger, Hidden DragonTraffic and Erin Brockovich for Best Picture. 

And as for the red carpet, talk about the crème de la crème of early aughts fashion. J.Lo's completely sheer, Chanel gown continues to rank among the Oscars' most unforgettable style moments, while Björk's infamous swan dress (quite literally) ruffled feathers. 

In honor of the 2021 Oscars, set to take place on Sunday, April 25, take a trip back in time to the festivities 20 years ago. 

Mirek Towski/FilmMagic
Julia Roberts

America's sweetheart took home Best Actress in a Leading Role for her instantly iconic performance in Erin Brokovich.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
Jennifer Lopez & Cris Judd

At the time, J.Lo and her former backup dancer were just months away from tying the knot. They'd go their separate ways after less than a year of marriage. 

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
Halle Berry

Only a year later, the A-lister would make history by becoming the first Black woman to win an Oscar in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category.

David McNew/Getty Images
Ben Affleck

The Hollywood heartthrob brought his signature smolder to the 2001 Academy Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Björk

It's not hard to see why the Icelandic artist's swan dress instantly became one of the most memorable red carpet moments of all time. 

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks

Power couple alert: Tom earned a nomination for Best Actor thanks to his unforgettable performance in Castaway.

Chris Weeks/Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh

The Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon star wowed in a stunning, black and gold beaded gown. 

AP Photo/Kim Johnson
Kate Hudson & Chris Robinson

Kate, who brought her then-husband and The Black Crowes rocker to the ceremony, earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her performance in Almost Famous

SGranitz/WireImage
Renée Zellweger

The two-time Academy Award winner brought sunshine to the red carpet in this bright yellow ensemble. 

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Joaquin Phoenix

The 2001 Best Supporting Actor nominee and his late siblingRiver Phoenix, made Oscars history as the first pair of brothers to receive acting nominations. 

Jason Kirk/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie & Jon Voight

Dressed in an eye-catching white pantsuit, the actress brought her famous father as her plus-one.

SGranitz/WireImage
Mark Ruffalo & Sunrise Coigney

Baby on board! The longtime couple was pregnant with their first child, a son they named Keen Ruffalo

SGranitz/WireImage
Zooey Deschanel

Who's that girl? It's the New Girl star without the brunette bangs she's been known for over the years. 

Chris Weeks/Getty Images
Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson

The Pulp Fiction star and his wife of more than four decades enjoyed a night out on the town.

SGranitz/WireImage
Julia Stiles

Ten things we hate about this fashion flashback? Absolutely nothing. 

Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage
Hilary Swank & Chad Lowe

The Million Dollar Baby star looked like a million bucks as she attended the Oscars alongside her former husband of less than a decade.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Benicio Del Toro & Marcia Gay Harden

It's the winners' circle! Benicio took home the Best Supporting Actor honor for his performance in Traffic, while Marcia was awarded Best Supporting Actress for Pollock

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Penélope Cruz

The Vicky Cristina Barcelona actress proved elegance never goes out of style in this stunning off-the-shoulder gown.

J. Vespa/WireImage
Winona Ryder

The two-time Oscar nominee attended the 2001 ceremony as a presenter. 

SGranitz/WireImage
Julia Roberts & Russell Crowe

Russell won his first Oscar for Gladiator in 2001. 

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Frances McDormand

Twenty years after receiving a nomination for Best Supporting Actress, Frances is up for her third Oscar win at the 2021 ceremony for Nomadland

