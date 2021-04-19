Bachelor Nation's Heather Martin and Ivan Hall Spark Romance Rumors During Night Out

Heather Martin and Ivan Hall didn't find love on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, but it looks like they're having better luck in the real world.
A source exclusively tells E! News that Ivan, who appeared on Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette, flew to San Diego over the weekend to celebrate Spencer Robertson's 31st birthday. Spencer also competed for Tayshia's affection on season 16, having joined the show when she took over for Clare Crawley in week five.
Spencer just so happens to be from La Jolla, Calif. which is just a hop, skip and a jump from Heather's hometown of Carlsbad. Naturally, the source says that Ivan and Heather "met up," adding, "They were spotted at Maverick's Beach Club on Friday night and looked really cute together."
And though Ivan hails from Dallas, Tex., the insider shares this isn't just a one-time hangout. "They hope to see each other again sometime," the source says.
The news about their night out on the town comes after fans noticed the two reality TV stars started following each other on Instagram.
It's unclear how the pair were connected, but we do know that Bachelor Nation is a small community and Heather isn't afraid to go after someone she's interested in.
The Instagram influencer, who first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, recently made a surprise appearance on Matt James' season. According to Heather, she simply had a crush on the lead and decided to see if there could be something more between them.
Ultimately, she was sent home packing, but Heather had no regrets whatsoever. She wrote on Instagram after her elimination, "By taking chances and facing my fears head on, I will be able to live a life without regret, knowing I fully embraced life and everything it had to offer without letting anything pass me by."
"I may get my heart broken or face some disappointments along the way, but hey that's life and I will gladly take those disappointments knowing that I am not letting fear run my life," she continued. "I am living in faith not in fear and learning that when something scares me, instead of running away I am going to … DO IT AFRAID."
Ivan similarly thought he had a potential future with Tayshia, but it was revealed that the Bachelorette sent him home because of their differing opinions on religion. As he put it on the Off the Vine podcast, he's agnostic and Tayshia "wanted to date someone who is Christian. And that's completely fine and that's how a lot of people are."
"The chapter is closed," Ivan reflected. "It just is what it is. I still care for Tayshia, she's cool, all that stuff. We had a good time."