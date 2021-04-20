Celebrity Look-Alikes You Need to See to Believe

Ready to do some double takes?
April 20 is National Look-Alike Day and we figured there was no better way to celebrate this very specific and niche holiday than by once again losing our minds over some celebrities that could pass as family members—hey, even Bryce Dallas Howard's famous dad, Ron Howard, once mistook Jessica Chastain was his daughter on a red carpet.
Those two are far from the only Hollywood pair to be considered doppelgangers, just ask Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice. And a fan once mixed up Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood, while Isla Fisher once cut and pasted Amy Adams' face over hers for her family's holiday card. Oh, and then there was that time Katy Perry decided to play into the uncanny resemblance between her and Zooey Deschanel.
So, let's put some stars side-by-side to see just how similar they look/manifest some new projects in which they could play siblings. We'll take a buddy comedy starring Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood ASAP, please!