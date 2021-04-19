Tia Mowry and Gabrielle Union's Daughters Are the Sweetest BFFs in Adorable Playdate Video

The girls just wanna have fun!
Family Reunion star Tia Mowry shared a heartwarming video to her Instagram of a fun BFF playdate between her daughter, Cairo, 2, and actress Gabrielle Union's daughter, Kaavia, 2.
The video was uploaded with the song "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" by girl group BFF Girls as the backdrop, and it couldn't be a better fit. The two close friends are seen living their best lives, complete with brightly colored chalk and plenty of outdoor leisure.
This tiny-tot get together is definitely not the first between the two. In March, both moms also shared the girls' very first meet up to their Instagram accounts. In the most precious moment, they even shared a big hug to kick things off.
"Another #playdate in the books!" Tia captioned the post. "These two @kaaviajames and #cairo have the best time together. #girls really do have #fun Thanks @dwyanewade and @gabunion."
Kaavia, who Gabrielle shares with NBA star Dwyane Wade, has been proven to be a hilarious presence on social media—with one of her latest videos showing what to expect if you ask for a bite of her food.
The fast-growing bond between the two kids is no shocker, since the Being Mary Jane star revealed in an Instagram post that she has remained in close contact with both Tia and Tamera Mowry since meeting almost 25 years ago.
"I worked on Sister, Sister at the beginning of my career, and we've stayed in touch ever since," Gabrielle captioned the post. "It has been amazing to watch all they have accomplished throughout their careers."
Looks like their mini-mes have a blossoming friendship all their own.