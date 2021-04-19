Prince PhilipJLo & ArodKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Kim Kardashian's New Photos of "Triplets" Chicago, True and Stormi Are Ridiculously Sweet

Kim Kardashian is obsessed with her "triplets"! 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram earlier this morning to share sweet snapshots of daughter Chicago West and her cousins True Thompson and Stormi Webster. The trio of tots are all three years old, with Khloe Kardashian's toddler True recently ringing in her third birthday on April 12.

"Watching you grow up has been one of my greatest honors," Khloe captioned on Instagram in honor of True's big birthday. "Seeing life through your eyes is something so special. It's something magical. I will cherish every moment I have with you forever. You are every dream I've ever had of becoming a mommy come True. Thank you for choosing me! God, thank you for blessing me with my angel."

While True may not be a "baby" anymore, Tu-Tu joins the ranks of her other two cousins, all also born in 2018. Kylie Jenner even treated Stormi to a Turks and Caicos "girls trip" birthday bash in Feb. So what do these toddler cousins have in common besides lavish bday parties? 

Well, Kim calls the cousins "triplets" in a series of LOL-worthy pics! 

Kim shared adorable behind-the-scenes photos of Chicago, True and Stormi all wearing cute pastel dresses. The Monday, Apr. 19 series of pics shows Chicago and True holding hands while Stormi is jumping in joy, before all three of them eat candy off the floor. 

"TRIPLETS (swipe for lol's)," Kim captioned. 

The post garnered 1.2 million likes in just 45 minutes, with fans calling the cousins "the cutest little babies." 

Talk about an A-lister family playdate! 

Check out more photos of the Kardashian-Jenner cousins in the gallery below.

Instagram
Pool Party

Khloe shares a swimming selfie with Dream, Chicago and True. "My girls!!! Always and forever!" she wrote on IG in February 2021.

Instagram
Throwback

Kim shared this throwback pic in January 2021 to show just how tiny Chicago and Stormi used to be. 

Instagram
Matching

Chicago, Stormi, Dream and True rock matching outfits in different colors.

Instagram
Up in the Air

Stormi and True are already living their best lives!

Instagram
Side by Side

Chicago and Dream just hangin' out.

Instagram
Inseparable

The cousins make for quite the duo!

Instagram
So Much Chaos

Kim nailed the caption for this already-perfect pic, writing, "2020 as a photo."

Instagram
Uncle Kanye

Kanye West plays around with Reign and his own kiddos.

Instagram
Big Hugs

Saint and Reign truly are the best of buds.

Instagram
Rock On

It's safe to say North and Reign nailed their Halloween costumes in 2020.

Instagram
The Perfect Sunny Day

Time for some fun in the sun.

Instagram
Secret Language

Just two cousins having a conversation.

Instagram
Basket Buds

Sometimes you just need a trip around the grocery store with your best pal.

Instagram
Princess Pride

Dresses for days!

Instagram
Costume Kids

You're never too old to play dress up.

Instagram
Sister Date

Like sister, like daughter!  Khloe and Kylie are leading by example.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Ocean Vibes

Together they can weather any storm.

Instagram
Follow the Leader

Psalm's learning the ropes from his big cousin True!

Instagram
Pool Party

Taking a dip with Auntie Khloe!

Instagram
Jet Swag

Stormi and True are two peas in a pod.

Instagram
Made to Match

Twins for the win!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Three's Company

A little bit of cousin and auntie time? Don't mind if we do!

Instagram
Stylin' Shades

Matching shades because their futures are so bright.

Instagram
Desert Hang

Clearly Penelope and North make any location fun!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Playing Around

"So many moods #Tokyo"

Instagram
"Besties"

We're not crying, you're crying! 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Lookalike

Chicago and Psalm's sibling snapshot has us seeing double! 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Back In the Day

To honor Dream turning three on Sunday, Nov. 10, Kim posted a throwback photo of her niece with Saint to Instagram. "Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much!" she wrote. "Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other."

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Party Time

Dream's birthday gathering boasted quite the guest list. Even 6-month-old Psalm was present for the occasion. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
B-Day Baby

Dream celebrated turning three with help from her relatives.

