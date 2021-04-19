Shahs of Sunset Teases Mended Friendships, Big Drama & More in Shocking Season 9 Trailer

Watch : "Shahs of Sunset" Star Mercedes "MJ" Javid Gives Birth

It's Shahs season once again!

E! News can exclusively reveal the season nine trailer for Shahs of Sunset, premiering Sunday, May 16 on Bravo. The dramatic sneak peek teases mended friendships, a huge fight and so much more.

"The world around us is falling apart, why the f--k do you want to hold a grudge?" Mike Shouhed says in the clip before Nema Vand echoes, "There are people in this group who can hold grudges at times. We can all let that go."

Former rivals Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi appear to be rekindling their friendship after the birth of GG's son Elijah. "I can't believe we are parents," MJ says as the two enjoy a playdate with their baby boys.

MJ and ex-BFF Reza Farahan also reconnect and are seen sharing an emotional moment as Reza cries, "Thank you, 'cause I needed it more than you know."

GG adds, "This is the first time that I'm getting along with everybody."

But it's not all love and light, as it seems Mike hits a rough patch in his relationship with girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen.