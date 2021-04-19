Miranda Lambert and Elle King Are Fringe-Ship Goals at 2021 ACM Awards

Just call these two a perfect country match.
Before opening the 2021 ACM Awards with a duet performance of their song "Drunk," Miranda Lambert and Elle King took to the red carpet where they showed off their matching looks.
"GOATS!! @elleking," Miranda wrote on Instagram just before the show kicked off from Nashville. "It's ACM day y'all! #drunk #duo #peggyandpreggy."
The pair both decided to add some color to their black looks with a touch of fringe. Elle opted for more of a blue accessory while Miranda chose a purple plum look.
As for the hair, celebrity hairstylist Johnny Lavoy revealed his inspiration for Miranda to E! News.
"For Miranda's red carpet and solo performance, we took her amazing new acoustic album into consideration," he explained. "The music is really raw and stripped down; and over the top glam didn't seem appropriate, however we still wanted her to look naturally beautiful. So my goal was to create simple beautiful movement."
With the help of Hidden Crown Hair extensions, Johnny was able to create a "relaxed but polished look."
It's about to be a big night for Miranda who is nominated for multiple awards including Song of the Year for "Bluebird" and Female Artist of the Year. She's also expected to take the stage for a surprise performance with Chris Stapleton.
"Due to her prior doula commitment, Morgane Stapleton is unable to join Chris Stapleton at the Bluebird as scheduled," the ACM said in a statement to People. "Miranda Lambert will instead take the Bluebird stage with Chris tonight for 'Maggie's Song.'"
As for Elle, she's ready to start the show on the right note. And yes, her pregnancy won't stop her from rocking out.
"Me & this baby are ready to open the @acmawards on @cbstv at the Grand Ole @opry!" Elle wrote on Instagram. "With my main squeeze @mirandalambert (she's drinkin fer 2 cuz I'm pregnant) good luck to all nominees! #ISlippedOnARhinestoneAtTheGrandOleOpry."