James Charles and Makeup Brand Morphe Part Ways Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Morphe and James Charles have mutually decided to part ways.
On Friday, April 16, the cosmetics company shared the announcement on Twitter, while touching on the YouTuber's alleged past behavior, in which he has been accused of exchanging sexual messages with minors.
"In light of the recent allegations against James Charles, Morphe and James have agreed to end our business relationship and wind down sales of the Morphe x James Charles product offering," the brand said in a statement. "It is and has always been Morphe's goal to create a positive, safe, and empowering space where all beauty lovers can freely share their artistry and passion for cosmetics, and Morphe is committed to furthering that goal."
Additionally, the 21-year-old star issued a statement on Twitter to address his alleged scandal and how the allegations have impacted his partnerships—which comes less than three weeks after the beauty influencer apologized for sending "inappropriate messages to underage fans on April 1.
"Accountability is something that I have spoken about a number of times in the past," James began his statement on Friday, April 16. "In my recent video, I spoke about and took accountability for my part in conversations I had with a few individuals who told me they were over the age of 18. As I said in that video, I can't show change overnight but will overtime."
The internet personality explained that "a series of misleading stories and false allegations" have transpired, which in turn has "caused many of my long-term partners to receive considerable negative feedback, one of them being Morphe."
He also explained that his legal team is "taking action against those that have spread misinformation and/or spread false stories."
"I've loved every moment working together," the social media star shared of his Morphe partnership, "and am beyond grateful for what we've created together. That being said, I reached out to them and we have mutually agreed to wind down our James Charles x Morphe collaboration, which is my only project with them."
The James Charles x Morphe collaboration included eyeshadow palettes and brush sets, which are still available for purchase on the brand's site at this time.
He concluded, "I am continuing to take time away to learn, grow, and listen, and look forward to coming back one day in the future as a better version of myself."
Earlier this month, James posted a 14-minute video on YouTube, titled "Holding Myself Accountable," where he addressed recent social media controversies.
"First and foremost, I need to say sorry," he began. "I owe a massive apology to anybody I have hurt or anybody I made uncomfortable with my actions. I want to make it really, really clear that I fully understand my actions and how they are wrong. There are no excuses for them and I don't plan on making any."
"Within the past couple of weeks, two different people, both under the age of 18, have recently come forward saying that they had inappropriate messages from me on social media. One of them being from last year and one of them being more recent," he continued.
One of the teens told Insider that he didn't lie about his age.
According to James, once he learned both individuals were 16, he immediately blocked them and stopped communication.
All in all, James said, "I need to take accountability for my actions and most importantly apologize to the people who were hurt by them."
"As an adult," he continued, "it is my job and my responsibility to verify who I'm talking to and therefore there is nobody to blame for this other than myself. I'm sorry that I added you. I'm sorry that I flirted with you and I'm really sorry if I made you uncomfortable. It is completely unacceptable."
Additionally, James denied accusations that he "groomed" a minor on Snapchat back in February. He did, however, admit to exchanging photos with a teen who he believed was 18.