Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Moved by Prince Philip's Funeral Service

More than 23 years ago, millions of people around the world were introduced to the late Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, when he walked and spoke at her televised funeral.

On Saturday, April 17, he was the one watching from afar as the royal family honored Prince Philip at his.

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II died on April 9. Their eldest son Prince Charles and his and Diana's sons Prince William and Prince Harry were among the royals members who walked in a processional, behind a Land Rover carrying the Duke of Edinburgh's casket, from Windsor Castle to the nearby St. George's Chapel. There, they were joined by the queen and other royals for a scaled-down memorial service broadcast internationally.

"Goodness - what a stunningly moving ceremony," tweeted the ninth Earl Spencer, 56.

Philip played a prominent part at Diana's funeral in 1997. He walked beside his eldest son, William and Harry and the princess' younger brother in the processional, after which Earl Spencer famously delivered a poignant eulogy at the service.