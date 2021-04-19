Cruel Summer's Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia Detail Their Transformation Into '90s Kids

Watch : "Cruel Summer": Olivia Holt & Chiara Aurelia Tease New '90s Series

Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia traveled back to the '90s for Freeform's new show Cruel Summer.

And though Olivia and Chiara didn't exactly live during the peak of the '90s—Olivia was born at the tail-end of the decade in 1997, while Chiara came into the world just two years into the new millenium—the actresses expertly crafted their characters as if they themselves were tried and true '90s kids.

As Olivia told E! News in a Zoom interview, "The inspiration really came from just embracing that era, whether it was with the hair and the makeup; or the wardrobe; or the location that we were in at the time."

The 23-year-old actress, who previously starred in Disney's Kickin' It, added that music was especially important, saying, "I think that was something that really helped me be transported to that time, and before every scene, to remind myself what exactly the moment before was, what year it was, what the scene entails because we would film, three different years in one single filming day which is very tricky and challenging."