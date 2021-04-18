Prince PhilipJLo & ArodKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Viola Davis' Best Red Carpet Looks Deserve an Oscar of Their Own

Viola Davis is nominated for an Oscar for the fourth time at the 2021 Oscars. She has showcased many dazzling look on the red carpet over the years. See her best styles.

By Corinne Heller 18 Apr, 2021 1:00 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetOscarsViola Davis
Watch: Viola Davis Embraces Being a Leader at "THR" Women Event

Viola Davis is nominated for an Oscar for the fourth time at the 2021 ceremony.

At this year's show, set to take place on Sunday, April 25, the 55-year-old actress competes for the leading actress award for her performance in the Netflix movie Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Davis won her first Oscar for her supporting role in the period drama film Fences in 2017. At that year's award show, she stunned in a shoulder-baring scarlet Armani Privé halter gown and a pixie cut with side-swept bangs. As an Oscar winner, the actress was invited back the following year to present an award at the 2018 Oscars. There, Davis turned heads as she walked the red carpet in a sleeveless, shimmering bubblegum pink Michael Kors gown. She paired the look with a matching clutch and had her hair styled in long curls.

The actress has showcased many dazzling looks on the red carpet, including at the Oscars and at other major award shows and celebrity events.

photos
Oscars 2021 Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

See photos of Viola Davis' best red carpet looks over the years:

Forevermark/Viola Davis
Lovely in Lime

In Louis Vuitton for the 2021 SAG Awards

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Black and White

In Alberta Ferretti at the 2019 Emmys

Shutterstock
Pretty in Pink

In Michael Kors at the 2018 Oscars

John Shearer/Getty Images
Pantsuit Perfection

In Brandon Maxwell at Vanity Fair's 2017 Oscars party.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cold-Shoulder Queen

In Armani Privé at the 2017 Oscars

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Brilliant in Blue

In Jenny Packham

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Stunning in Silk

In Vivienne Westwood

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage
Vibrant Velvet

In Michael Kors

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Bright and Beautiful

In Michael Kors

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Winter White

In Christian Siriano

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
Pops of Pink

In Cinq a Sept

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bluetifully Elegant

In Michael Kors

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media
Simple in White

In Zac Posen.

REX Shutterstock
A Vision in Red (and Black)

In Carmen Marc Valvo

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
All Smiles

In Max Azria

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Killing It

In Zac Posen

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Simply Stunning

In Max Mara

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Gorgeous

In Carmen Marc Valvo

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Slay Viola, Slay

In Marchesa

Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Angelic

In Carmen Marc Valvo

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for GLAAD
Sexy and Chic

In a white cocktail dress

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Queen of the Night

In Zac Posen at the 2015 Oscar

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
You Better Werk!

In Max Mara

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Scarlet Lady

In Donna Karan Atelier

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Tickled Pink

In Escada

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
She Blue Us Away

In Escada

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
What a Gem!

In Escada at the 2015 Oscars

Jason Merritt/WireImage
Goddess Divine

In Monique Lhuillier

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
It's the Simple Things

In Max Mara

Gustavo Caballero/NBC
Bohemian Rhapsody

In Alberta Ferretti

photos
View More Photos From Viola Davis' Best Looks

Trending Stories

1

Inside Kim Kardashian's Night Out With Maluma and Other Stars in Miami

2

How Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth at Prince Philip's Funeral

3

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Lavish Birthday Gift From Travis Barker

4

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Nephew, Caleb, Arrested for DUI

5

CBS Renews 5 Shows, and There's Good News for NCIS Fans